WEST MONROE, LA (8/4/19) Happy Sunday! Today was fairly similar to what we saw yesterday, expect the only difference is that we saw more moisture and somewhat better upper level support, which allowed there to be more in the way of showers and storms across the ArkLaMiss. With that being said, th activity overall has been isolated, and many have not seen rain.

Expect this chance for showers and storms to continue for at least the next few hours. Once the sun goes down, the chance of shower and storms will end, and we'll be left with a few clouds and muggy conditions. Lows tonight will drop into the lower 70's.