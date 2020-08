WEST MONROE, LA (08/01/20) Happy Saturday! I hope you've been able to enjoy the day as we've seen beautiful weather across the majority of the ArkLaMiss. The front that moved through yesterday has helped to keep a lid on the higher humidity values, and is making the heat a little more comfortable. Temperatures have also been running cooler, as highs have been in the upper 80's to lower 90's.

Our Live Stormtracker Doppler Radar is showing a couple isolated showers and thunderstorms out there this evening, but activity has, and will continue to be isolated. The better rain chances today have been across southern and eastern portions of the ArkLaMiss.