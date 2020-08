WEST MONROE, LA (08/30/20) Happy Sunday! I hope you're continuing to stay cool and safe out there as it's been another hot and humid day for the ArkLaMiss. We've seen another day of temperatures in the 90's, although the Heat index hasn't been as high as yesterday so far. With this being said, it still feels like 100-105 for many of us, and this is concerning, as many of us are still without power.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect through the day and expires later this evening. With warm temperatures continuing, we should see these lasting the next few days. If you are out of power, make sure to stay hydrated or continue to find shelter from the heat as best as possible.