WEST MONROE, LA Here is the latest information on Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura. We'll also break down the details of what we know, what we still don't know, and what we could see through next week.

Let's start with Marco. It's currently still holding at Hurricane strength, with sustained winds at 75 M.P.H. It's currently out in the middle of the Gulf, and is expected to make landfall near New Orleans sometime Monday afternoon/evening.