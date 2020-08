WEST MONROE, LA Happy Saturday! I hope you've been able to stay cool out there as it has been another hot day. We started off on a quieter note than what we did the last few days, with no showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures have been running much higher than the last few days, in the middle 90's for those who haven't seen any relief. heat index values have been around 110 in many spots.

We did eventually see a few showers and storms across our southern parishes, but this activity has moved out of our area. We did see a few brief severe storms.