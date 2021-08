COVINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- On August 14, 2021, around 7:30 PM, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office found the body of a missing special needs 10-year-old child five hours after she was reported missing by her mother.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the child was identified as 10-year-old Avani Cook. Cook apparently entered a nearby pond and drowned.