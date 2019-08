Happy Sunday! We’re seeing another hot and humid one across the area. Hot is an understatement once again, as some of us have seen “feels like” temperatures of 117! Aside from some very minor shower and thunderstorm activity, most of us have been baking under partly cloudy skies.

Some of us are under a Heat Advisory and some of us are under an Excessive Heat Warning. The National Weather Service continues to expand the advisory not only in time, but in location as well, as a good chunk of the South is under some sort of heat related advisory or warning.