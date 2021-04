WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Easter! I hope everyone's been able to have a wonderful day today. We've seen lots of sunshine and very nice temperatures, with highs in the middle to upper 70's. We've had some clouds from time to time, but otherwise, skies have remained clear.

Skies will remain clear heading into tonight. Lows will cool off nicely tonight, staying more on the milder side, falling to the lower to middle 50's.