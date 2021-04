WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! It's been a nice day for the ArkLaMiss; we've seen thick clouds, but some sun is getting through, and temperatures are on the nice side, in the upper 60's to lower 70's. We've also had some breezy Northwesterly winds.

Skies will clear tonight, even if it's briefly. Lows will be on the cooler skies due to cool and dry conditions; they should fall into the lower to middle 40's. Some areas of patchy fog will also be possible.