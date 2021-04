WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! I hope you've been able to enjoy another beautiful weather day across the ArkLaMiss. It's been another day full of sunshine, and temperatures in the middle to upper 70's. some areas have even hit 80.

Some clouds will start to move in through the overnight hours, but all in all, it will be a nice evening. Lows will be on the milder side, getting into the lower 50's.