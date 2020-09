BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)(September 2, 2020)(3:00 p.m.) — The Louisiana Department of Health on Wednesday, September 2, verifies two additional deaths tied to Hurricane Laura, bringing the state’s current death toll to 17.

A 36-year-old man and a woman in her 80s died of heat-related illness following the storm. Both deaths were in Beauregard Parish.