LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) -- Entergy announced today it has completed repairs to the power grid across Southwest Louisiana from Hurricane Laura roughly one month after the storm made landfall.

Categorizing the repairs as Entergy's "largest restoration effort," the power company said a storm team of 16,000 people worked to restore power. Customers with damage to their home's electrical equipment must finish repairs on their home before power can be reconnected.