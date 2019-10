WEST MONROE, LA (10/17/19) Good Thursday to you! It's certainly felt a lot like fall out there today with a chill in the air. Currently temperatures are in the 60's with some thick mid and high levels clouds that have been covering us for much of the day.

As we head into tonight, the clouds will slowly clear, really only thinning out. It is going to be another chilly one tonight with lows dropping into the upper 40's for some, lower 50's for others. We're not expected to see any rain through the course of the night.