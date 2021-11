WISNER, La (KTVE/KARD) -- Earlier this morning Louisiana State Police say the man was wanted for the murders of three people in Shreveport late Wednesday night. According to police, 36-year-old Barry Rigsby was shot and killed after he barricaded himself in one of the apartments at the Wisner Apartment Complex on Maple Street in Wisner.

Rigsby was barricaded in the apartment for about 4 hours and had a standoff with the Franklin Parish Police Department. The street of the apartment complex was packed with police cars and the swat team as all residents of the apartment complex had to be moved across the street. We spoke with a resident who lives at the complex and saw the suspect enter the building.