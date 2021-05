MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)-- According to ARCO leaders, the organization has had the same budget since 2002. Now in 2021, it's not enough to keep employees.

"When our rates were set, minimum wage really was $5.15," Roma Kidd, Executive Director of Arco, said. "You know it's hard to compete with any other business out there and pay a wage that people can live on, so being able to support the individuals who provide the support is what we need to accomplish here."