WEST MONROE, LA. - (05/20/20)

TODAY: A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop mainly to the south and west this morning. We still have a stationary front parked over our southern most parishes and an upper level system continues to slowly push south into the ArkLaMiss, which really gets initiation going. High temperatures will once again, for the most part, range anywhere from the upper 70s into the lower 80s with winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.