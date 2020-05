WEST MONROE, LA. - (04/29/20)

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms will be wrapping up by later this morning as the cold front makes its final sweep. Cloud cover will slowly break down through the rest of the day, allowing for sunshine to return. Highs will be just a smidge cooler than the last couple of days in the upper 70s, as winds are expected to be breezy this afternoon out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.