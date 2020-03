WEST MONROE, LA (03/05/20) Happy Thursday! Clouds and lingering showers have left the ArkLaMiss and we are left with lots of sunshine and comfortable conditions; temperatures have been in the middle to upper 60's a breezy north wind. This will kick off a brief dry spell heading into the weekend.

Tonight will be a clear and chilly night, but temperatures will be around seasonal norms. We will see widespread lower to middle 40's.