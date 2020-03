WEST MONROE, LA. - (03/26/20)

TODAY: More sunny conditions are on the way this afternoon as temperatures will be slightly warmer in the upper 80s. We will remain under the influence of a surface high pressure and an upper level ridge, which not only will warm our temperatures up, but keep us dry too. A few light clouds could sneak their way in by later this afternoon as winds will come out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.