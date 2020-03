WEST MONROE, LA. - (03/19/20)

TODAY: Today will be another warm day with high temperatures in the lower 80s with mostly cloudy skies. Showers and thunderstorms will return by this afternoon and evening with only an isolated chance for strong to severe activity. Primary concern will be damaging winds, but as always, we won't completely rule out some small size hail and an isolated chance for a tornado. These hazards, however, are lacking and looking very low at this time. In fact, we have been removed from the slight risk, but if you live in the Northwest ArkLaMiss, there is still a marginal risk issued for your area.