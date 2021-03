WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Wednesday! I hope you were able to have a great day today, we saw another wonderful day of temperatures in the middle to upper 70's, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Aside from some sprinkles here and there, we've been mostly dry.

Heading into tonight, clouds will remain, and we could see a few very isolated showers. Lows are expected to fall into the lower 60's, which is very mild for this time of year.