TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- A weak tropical wave well south of the Lesser Antilles will produce showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds but has a near-zero percent chance of developing. The rest of the tropics are expected to remain quiet and no new development is expected over the next five days.

One reason for the lack of tropical activity is Saharan dust. A large plume of dust is traveling across the Atlantic and several more are right behind it.