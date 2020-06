WEST MONROE, LA. - (06/10/20)

TODAY: A few storms will linger just a bit longer this morning, but much better conditions are on the way for the afternoon. Thanks to the cold front, high temperatures for today will be just slightly cooler in the upper 80s. Humidity values will also be a bit lower, making it feel more comfortable outside. Winds, however, will still be breezy out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.