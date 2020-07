WEST MONROE, LA. - (07/02/20)

TODAY: Hot and humid conditions are back this afternoon with high temperatures topping into the lower to middle 90s. Heat index values are expected to make it feel anywhere from the upper 90s to lower triple digits once again, and keep in mind we still have a heat advisory for the western and northern half of the ArkLaMiss. Showers and thunderstorms will return later this afternoon and evening as a weak frontal boundary sweeps through. A few have the possibility to become strong to severe, so a level 1 risk (marginal) has been issued for the Northeastern half of the ArkLaMiss. The main concern will be damaging winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning.