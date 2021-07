GRANT PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- On Thursday July 29 around 11:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 71 north of Louisiana Highway 158.

Upon investigating the crash, it was discovered that a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by an unidentified subject was traveling South on Highway 71 when it crossed the centerline into the Northbound lane and collided head-on with a 2019 Mack garbage truck, causing the jeep to become engulfed in flames.