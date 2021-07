GRAMBLING, La. | Grambling State University President Rick Gallot announced on Thursday the hiring of Dr. Trayvean Scott as the new Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Scott to the team and look forward to the impact he will have on the department," said President Rick Gallot. "His commitment to the holistic development of student-athletes and experience with administration speak directly to the mission of continuing the rich legacy of athletics at Grambling State University."