WEST MONROE, LA. - (07/17/20)

TODAY: As we wrap up the work week, high temperatures will return back into the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. Much like yesterday, with enough daytime heating a few stray showers could develop for a few of us. No heat advisories have been issued for the ArkLaMiss, but keep in mind heat index values could still top from 100-105 degrees.