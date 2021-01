WEST MONROE, LA. - (01/06/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! Our next cold front and weather system is expect to arrive today. Cloud cover will steadily increase and showers will begin to develop by the afternoon. This is looking to be a bit of a widespread rain event as most areas could possible see anywhere from 0.5" - 1" of rainfall. With the clouds and the rain, highs for today will be just a bit cooler in the upper 50s.