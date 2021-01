WEST MONROE, LA. - (01/27/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday everyone! We are halfway through the work week. This morning, a weak system and frontal boundary is moving through, bringing an increase in clouds and a very small chance for a stray shower. By lunchtime, this system will move out to the east, clouds will start to exit, and sunshine will return for the rest of our day. High temperatures will be just slightly cooler than yesterday in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be breezy out of the north at 10-15 mph.