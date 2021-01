WEST MONROE, LA. - (01/21/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! The morning will start off with some light shower activity with temperatures in the 50s. Highs for this afternoon will be mild in the lower 60s with winds out of the southwest and west at 5-10 mph. Heavier precipitation will begin to develop later this evening into the overnight hours with one or two chances for a possible rumble of thunder as the cold front moves through. As of now, most areas could see at least 1-2 inches of rainfall.