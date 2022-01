VICKSBURG, Ms. (KTVE/KARD)- The search continues for Donna Netterville, a Vicksburg woman who has been missing for almost two months.

Netterville was last seen in the Speed Street area around November 22nd. Donna has blonde hair, blue eyes, and is approximately 5 foot 9 inches tall. "Nobody has seen her, she just kind of vanished", said Kandace Disotell, the daughter of Donna Netterville.