WEST MONROE, LA. - (12/31/20)

TODAY: It's New Year's Eve, and we will be ending it in good old 2020 fashion (weather wise). Showers and thunderstorms will continue to today, starting off light and moderate. By the afternoon, that's when the chance for severe weather will start to increase. Most areas in the ArkLaMiss are under either a Marginal, Slight, or Enhanced risk (Levels 1,2,3) for later today. Periods of heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and an isolated chances for tornadoes will be our biggest concerns, especially for our Southern Parishes in that enhanced risk. Be sure to stay weather aware today and have way of receiving the latest weather information.