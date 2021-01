WEST MONROE, LA. - (01/14/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! Our weather is going to start off rather pleasant with sunshine for the first half of our day and high temperatures warming into the lower to middle 60s. By the early afternoon, a weak cold front will arrive and sweep through the ArkLaMiss before exiting by the early evening. With a lack of deep level moisture, this front will not be bringing any rain chances, but it could bring some breezy conditions. Winds will start out of the southwest before shifting out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.