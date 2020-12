WEST MONROE, LA. - (12/02/20)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! We are off to another cold start temperatures sitting in the 30s and 40s. For today, there is going to be a steady increase in cloud cover as our next weather system approaches the ArkLaMiss. It will be followed by an increase in showers chances, especially for our western counties and parishes. Be sure to have umbrella or rain jacket before you head out today, as most of the rain for today will be on and off. High temperatures this afternoon will settle into the middle 50s.