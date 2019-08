WEST MONROE, LA. - (8/08/19)

TODAY: The heat continues! Heat advisories remain in place until 7 pm this evening. Our high temperatures will once again get back into 90s this afternoon with heat index values in the triple digits. Be sure to keep practicing heat safety! A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible by late afternoon and into the early evening. As of this morning, most of these showers look to remain out towards eastern parishes.