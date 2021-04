WEST MONROE, La. -- (4/22/2021) A strong upper-level storm system will enter the ArkLaMiss Friday afternoon, producing a window of showers and storms. Some of these storms may be severe and produce heavy rainfall.

As a surface low develops Friday afternoon, thunderstorms are likely to develop to our west. As the low moves eastward, storms are likely to enter the ArkLaMiss by mid to late afternoon. All modes of severe weather (damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes) will be possible.