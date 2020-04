WEST MONROE, La. -- (4/9/2020) A vigorous upper-level disturbance will fuel widespread severe weather threats for much of the southern United States through Easter weekend. Tornadoes, damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain will likely stretch from eastern Texas through much of the Gulf coast region starting Saturday afternoon through Easter Sunday.

While many details regarding the severe threat remain unclear, the overall set-up for severe storms is favorable. The actual timing of this weekend's system is most questionable aspect of the forecast, and this will be a determining factor in the risks for the ArkLaMiss. Severe weather parameters become more favorable through the day on Sunday, if the upper disturbance is delayed in entering our region.