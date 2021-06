MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- Repairs and upkeep for the Pedestrian Bridge are on the agenda this week for the Monroe City Council. Local resident Natechia Kyles recalls tragedies near the bridge and says that the repairs for this bridge are desperately needed.

Monroe resident Natechia Kyles says, "I remember when a boy got hit by a car on that bridge, and I remember another boy was riding a bicycle and he got hit up on the bicycle and it was a hit and run."