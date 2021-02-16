EVENING WINTER UPDATE: The latest on our next winter storm











WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Tuesday! I hope you’ve been able to stay safe and warm. We remain cold and snow covered and quiet, but we have a lot to talk about regarding out next winter storm that is right around the corner.

Heading into tonight, especially once the sun goes down, roads WILL refreeze. This will make driving safely across all of the ArkLaMiss into tonight. Once the sun goes down, there’s really no reason to be on the road anyway, as precip will move in after midnight.

The next 24-48 hours are going to be a mess. Let’s start with tonight first. the sun has done a wonderful job thawing us out… to some extent. Keep in mind, once the sun goes down, road will nearly instantly refreeze, making our area an ice rink. Travel is discouraged after sunset, and really until further notice as we gear up to take on our next significant winter storm.

We will see areas of light sleet/snow first, especially across our northern and western counties/parishes early on. Eventually, the heavier precip move in through much of the day Wednesday, with activity generally tapering in intensity/coverage into Thursday morning. Right now, this is looking to be a mainly snow/sleet event for southern Arkansas, with some sleet/mainly freezing for the main body of Louisiana, with freezing rain/liquid rain across our southern parishes.

Now, the main question we have with this forecast is temperatures, especially the further south you go. If we see colder temps, then more ice is expected. If we see warmer temps, we could be dealing with more plain rain. It’s going to be a close call, but it’s becoming increasing more likely for a significant ice storm to shape up, mainly into Louisiana. This one would do a number on trees and power lines.

Accumulations of ice are looking to be anywhere from 0.25″ to 0.75″, with potentially higher amounts. Southern Arkansas should see mainly snow; anywhere from 3-6″, with locally higher amounts.

The takeaways: continue to stay home if at all possible. If trends continue towards heavy ice, be prepared to lose power, and for possibly extended periods of time. If you lose power and need to stay warm in your car, that’s a great idea! Just make sure its parked in a well ventilated area. Also, kind of a related note, but as ponds freeze up, do NOT walk on the ice. It’s nowhere near thick enough to support your weight.