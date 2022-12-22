WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s cold and it’s only going to get colder from here, make sure you stay warm and bring in your pets and plants. If you have any issues with your pipes, take pictures of them as soon as you notice something is wrong.

Tonight’s overnight lows are a bit of a mixed bag, south Arkansas may fall all the way down to the single digits, areas towards central La. may only fall to the mid teens. Wind chills across the entire area are expected to be near zero or subzero (negative), keep in mind the wind chill is what it actually feels like outside. Gusty conditions will also continue through the night and into tomorrow.

Tomorrow, again windy and cold. Daytime highs may not make it out of the lower 20s for some, others will reside in the mid 20s. Which is still not very warm, at all. Clouds will start to clear out as high pressure from the west starts to build in. Wind chills are still going to make a major impact on how tomorrow feels outside. Please stay warm and remember your four P’s.