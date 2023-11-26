WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight is going to get chilly, and not in the extra beans kind of way. Overnight lows have the potential to drop into the lower 30s and upper 20s, especially in southern Arkansas. The southern parishes of the region are likely to stay a degree or two warmer but, still in the lower 30s. Winds are conditionally breezy out of the north-northwest, not only should we make sure our four p’s are covered but also secure outdoor decorations.

Tomorrow, some of the region will be waking up to frost on the ground and our cars. If you have to leave early in the morning, make time to defrost your windshield. Daytime highs heat up to the lower and mid 50s earlier in the afternoon to thaw us out. Clouds will start to fill in later in the day but the chance for rain stays limited until later in the week.