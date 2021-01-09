Evening Weather – Saturday, January 10th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/10/21)

TONIGHT: As high pressure begins to break down, cloud cover will begin to steadily develop across the ArkLaMiss starting tonight. Lows are still anticipated to be quite cold in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Make sure to brings pets and sensitive plants inside.

LOOKING AHEAD: The big story is of course a weather system that is looking to bring winter weather across the ArkLaMiss. Our Sunday will start off cloudy with highs in the afternoon topping into the lower 40s. Around 4 pm, precipitation will arrive just outside our viewing area. It will start off mostly as rain for the early half of our evening. Heading through the night, we will start to see a bit more of a mix of rain, sleet, and snow for late Sunday night.

By early Monday morning, temperatures across most of the ArkLaMiss will start to fall below freezing (32 degrees). Precipitation will start to fall mostly as light snow starting around 2 AM and continuing until at least 6-7 AM. Eventually, temperatures will start to increase and a bit more of a rain/sleet/snow mix will start to return. Everything should be moving out by late Monday morning into early Monday afternoon.

Winter Weather Potential

Winter Weather Potential Accumulations

As of 6 PM, a good number of parishes and counties have been issued under a Winter Storm Watch. From Union County to Union, Ouachita, Caldwell Parishes and points westward, your watches will continue until Monday morning at 6 A.M.

For Morehouse, Richland, Franklin Parishes and points eastward, your watches will continue until Monday morning at 9 A.M.

Winter Storm Watches for the ArkLaMiss

This will cause the possibility of some travel issues, especially for overpasses and bridges. Black ice could become a concern as it is difficult to see. It’s going to be recommended that travel should be limited on Monday morning, but if you must leave the house, exercise extra caution!

Black Ice

After Monday, weather conditions will only improve. Sunshine will begin to return and temperatures will gradually warm back into the 50s and 60s. A possible cold front could arrive for the end of the work week from Thursday into Friday and drop our temperatures just a bit.