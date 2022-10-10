WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The best word I can use to describe the past few weeks is: dry. Luckily that is soon to change with incoming cold fronts, one on Wednesday, and another later into the weekend.

As for tonight, temperatures are only falling into the upper 50s. It’s going to be a calm and quiet night with very few clouds.

Tomorrow, temperatures rebound back into the upper 80’s, I wouldn’t be surprised if some areas of the region make a run for the very low 90s. With only a few clouds to provide some shade, calm winds, and moisture returning to the atmosphere, it’s going to feel pretty warm.