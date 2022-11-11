WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A rather rainy day here in the ArkLaMiss this evening, some showers and spotty storms prompting lightning delays for a few football games around the region.

For the rest of tonight, showers will continue to progress east as the night goes on. Overnight lows will fall to the lower end of the 40s, as the rain clears out it’ll stay breezy until tomorrow.

Speaking of tomorrow, all the while having a wind speeds of 5-15 mph, daytime highs will only reach the mid 50s. Almost a 20 degree temperature difference from todays daytime highs. Rain chances stay near zero for the rest of the weekend.

Thank you to all those that have served and fought for our country, Happy Veterans Day. – Alex N.