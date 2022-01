WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- On Friday December 31 shortly after 9 p.m., deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office were called to a disturbance on the 100 block of Neal Avenue.

When deputies arrived on-scene, they were advised by the victim that while using a grinder on their property, 47-year-old Hakan Selleskog came up from behind and began screaming.