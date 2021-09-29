Evening Forecast – Wednesday, September 29th

West Monroe, LA – (09/28/21)

With rain around this evening and some expected through the evening and into the morning, overnight lows looking to be in the lower 70s to upper 60s. Temperatures tomorrow reaching the mid to low 80s with shower chances tomorrow at around 40%. Morning showers are possible as well as into the afternoon.

Rain chances remain through the weekend and the first part of the next work week. At this hour, some drier afternoons look to set in as Tuesday and Wednesday of next week rolls around.