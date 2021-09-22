Evening Forecast – Wednesday, September 22nd

West Monroe, LA – (09/22/21)
Temperatures this afternoon into the upper 70s and lower 80s as post frontal conditions remain. Dewpoint values reduced significantly through the overnight and this morning as current dewpoints remain in the 40s and 50s (yes really the 40s). Conditions tonight will drop to near dewpoint conditions into the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Shower chances over the next handful of days are practically zero as a high pressure sits at the surface.
Through the end of the week and the weekend, dry conditions will keep temperatures very cool in the overnight and allow for a quick warm up during the day. Shower chances try to squeak in at the beginning of next week but, regardless, chances remain very minimal.