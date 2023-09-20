WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, overnight lows will be a bit warmer than average, falling to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Clouds thin out overnight into tomorrow morning but the atmospheric moisture is here to stay, which is one of the reasons for the warmer low temperatures. Winds are light out of the southeast, providing the constant supply of moisture from the gulf.

Tomorrow will be off to a mostly sunny start, clouds return later in the day as well as an isolated chance for a shower or two. Daytime highs will rebound to the lower 90s, which is also slightly above average for late summer – early fall. Winds are light out of the east.