Evening Forecast – Wednesday, September 15th

West Monroe, LA – (09/15/21)

This afternoon slightly dryer for some as rain from Nicholas continues to dry up in our region. Temperatures this afternoon spread out quite a bit ranging from the upper 70s to low 90s. As we move towards the evening hours, still some weak lasting showers with rain chances at 10%. Tomorrow afternoon looking to see temperatures in the low to mid 80s with chances of showers tomorrow afternoon at around 30%.

Over the next week as Nicholas continues to fizzle out, rain chances remain in the forecast as we continue to receive moisture flow from the gulf. As we move into the beginning of next week, a cold front will likely be impacting our region keeping rain chances elevated.