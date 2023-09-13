WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight will be a bit warmer than the previous few nights, low temperatures drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies and warmer dewpoint temperatures trap heat near the surface which is the cause for the warmer overnight lows. Showers may linger in the form of isolated rainfall until tomorrow morning. Winds are light to calm.

Tomorrow, scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm will pepper the area in the early hours of the day. A stray shower may linger into the afternoon and evening but it will be fairly isolated. Rain and shower activity clear later in the day and overnight. Daytime highs will range from the upper 70s to mid 80s. Thicker cloud cover and rain cooled air will drop afternoon temperatures to the 70s end of the spectrum. Winds are out of the northeast, 5-10 mph.